Revanth & Co to spice up Maha poll campaign

Hyderabad: The Congress party, which is yet to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement with INDIA alliance partners in Maharashtra has started mobilizing party leaders from different states for campaign as the elections is not going to be an easy task for the Congress as the situation differs from region to region.

From Telangana, the AICC has asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state Cabinet ministers and Congress MPs and MLAs to campaign in Maharashtra. They will also be asked to campaign in Jharkhand. Some of them will be tasked to campaign in Wayanad as well from where AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is contesting the byelection. In effect this means that the state administration will be moving at a slow pace as all top leaders and ministers will be away from the state till November 18. Irrigation and Civic Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka have been appointed as senior observers for Maharashtra elections. Uttam Kumar will be the observer for the Marathwada region while Seethakka would monitor the party campaign in the north Maharashtra. Bhatti Vikramarka will be the senior observer for the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Revanth Reddy is said to be giving tips to Maharashtra unit on how the party had taken up campaign during Telangana elections to influence the voters and make election promises to the people. He will soon be holding a meeting with the Maharashtra Congress leaders on how to utilize social media and how to reach out to the voters and convince them about the promises the party would be making during the campaign and how to counter the opposition narrative.

The INDIA bloc will be facing a powerful counter campaign from the NDA alliance during the polls. The BJP is also supported by the RSS in the campaign and will play a major role in micro management of the elections.

Meanwhile, Bhatti Vikramarka held a meeting with the Jharkhand Congress leaders and explained to them about the impact of the six guarantees promised by the Telangana Congress during the Telangana Assembly elections. A delegation of state ministers will also join the campaign along with AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge in some Telugu dominating assembly segments in Maharashtra, including Mumbai.