Revanth greets people on TG Formation Day
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy has greeted people on the occasion of the Telangana Formation Day on Monday. Telangana, which was achieved through collective struggles, having completed 11 years, is now entering the 12th year. On this occasion, the Chief Minister on Sunday lauded the sacrifices made by those who had lost their lives during the separate Telangana movement.
The Chief Minister extended his greetings also to poets, artistes, intellectuals, teachers, employees, journalists, lawyers, women and politicians who had participated in the separate Telangana movement.
“Our government is committed to the development of the State under the Telangana Rising vision.
We will come up with new policies and plans to develop Telangana as the model state for the country,” the Chief Minister said in his Telangana Formation Day greetings.