Revanth Reddy addresses BC reservation dharna in Delhi, says will fight for approval of bill

Telangana Congress leaders took to the streets, staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand the implementation of the BC Reservation Bill. They vowed to remain in protest until the bill is approved, with Congress leader CM Revanth Reddy joining the demonstration and addressing the media.

Reddy expressed frustration that the bill, which was approved by the Telangana Assembly and sent to the President, has yet to receive approval. He asserted that their struggle for BC reservations would continue relentlessly, stating that the India alliance would support them in pressuring the central government for action.

The Congress party requested an appointment with the President to discuss the approval of the BC Reservation Bill but was met with disappointment, as no appointment was granted. Reddy accused the central government of negligence regarding the implementation of BC reservations.

He denounced the government's inaction over the past four months and reiterated the party's resolve to continue their protest until reservations are granted. Reddy clarified that the reservations are intended to support weaker sections of society, not Muslims, and claimed that the BJP is obstructing these provisions under the guise of communal concerns.