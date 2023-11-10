Revanth Reddy is certain to win both the constituencies and defeat KCR: CM Siddaramaiah

Kammareddy: In the state of Karnataka we implemented five guarantees within 100 days. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that six guarantees including one bonus will be implemented in Telangana within 100 days.

Speaking at the inauguration of the "Resolution of Backward Classes" convention held in the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Kamareddy assembly constituency.

Responding to Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao's series of lies that guarantee schemes have not been implemented in Karnataka, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "Chief Minister KCR please come to Karnataka state. After seeing the success of 5 guarantee projects, I invite them to come for discussion."

Both BJP and BRC are same. BRS is working as B team of BJP in Telangana. He said that the people of Telangana will not give head to KCR and Modi's makmal topi this time.

Prime Minister Modi speaks like an avatar for the underprivileged. But in the 9 years since he became the Prime Minister, he did not implement any programs for the backward and the Dalits. Instead, he criticized the backward people as making them even more backward. Modi works only for 4% upper class people of the country. He quipped that Modi's job is only to implement the program he told on behalf of these 4% people of Nagpur.

Even though KCR was in power for ten years, he did not take Telangana on the path of development and got drowned in corruption. Prime Minister Modi has ruined the country's economy in these ten years. The people of Karnataka understood this. They are awakened. He said that the people of Telangana should also understand.

He said that KCR and BRS have supported all the anti-people and anti-people schemes implemented by Modi and they are also anti-people. Many leaders including TPCC President Revanth Reddy were present on the platform.

He also said, Money spent by KCR in elections is money of sin. But the people of Telangana are clearly determined to defeat the BRC. If BJP wins 5 seats in Telangana it will be more. Even though Narendra Modi has come to Telangana a hundred times to campaign, the BJP has not won here. BJP candidates lose deposits. Narendra Modi also came to Karnataka 48 times for election campaign. BJP lost miserably in all the places where he campaigned. I have never seen a PM who lied as much as Narendra Modi

