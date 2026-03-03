Revanth sets Rahul Gandhi as PM goal for Congress

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday strongly advocated for Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to take up the post of Prime Minister, stating that it should be the Congress party’s clear objective in the coming years.

Speaking at the concluding session of the District Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents’ Training Camp held in Vikarabad, Revanth Reddy said the country required Rahul Gandhi’s leadership at a crucial juncture. “The goal is to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” he declared, adding that his appeal was not as a Chief Minister but as a committed Congress worker.

Recalling his own political journey, Revanth Reddy said he had risen from the position of ZPTC member to Chief Minister within 19 years. During this period, he held several organisational posts in the party and gained substantial experience as an MLA. He stated that throughout his public life, he had consistently raised his voice on issues affecting the people and had never misused his position. “I never lobbied for anything in my public life”, the CM said.

The Chief Minister noted that his activism had led to numerous legal cases being filed against him, including defamation cases. “I even attended court recently. Many cases were filed against me because I questioned issues in the public interest,” he said, presenting his experience as an example of political perseverance.

Revanth Reddy also credited the Congress party’s return to power in Telangana to the leadership and legacy of Sonia Gandhi. He said the party came to power in the state under her name and guidance.

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi’s political journey, the Chief Minister said he had endured years of struggle and emerged as the principal Opposition leader in the Lok Sabha after five years of sustained effort. He noted that Rahul Gandhi had fought on several national issues and connected with people across the country by leading campaigns and raising public concerns.

Emphasising that the Prime Minister’s post was not a matter of prestige but responsibility, Revanth Reddy said, “The post of Prime Minister is not a decoration. It is meant to serve the people of this country. Rahul Gandhi must take up that responsibility.” He added that Rahul Gandhi had no personal attachment to the office despite his family’s legacy, as his grandfather, grandmother and father had all served as Prime Ministers. Instead, he described Rahul as a leader who mingles with people as an ordinary worker.

Responding to the appeal, Rahul Gandhi reportedly gave positive signals about his willingness to shoulder the responsibility and fight politically against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Observers at the meeting noted that Rahul smiled and nodded while listening to Revanth Reddy’s remarks, indicating readiness.

The meeting was attended by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and other senior Congress leaders.