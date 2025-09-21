Revanth to inaugurate palm oil factory in Siddipet soon

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will soon inaugurate the newly built Narmetta palm oil factory in Siddipet, informed Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao.

On Saturday, the Minister, accompanied by officials, visited the factory located at Narmetta village in Siddipet district. This facility was established by the Telangana State Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation (TS-Oilfed) at an investment of Rs300 crore. During the inspection, a successful trial run was carried out at the factory.

Tummala emphasised that the establishment of the Narmetta palm oil factory reflects the long-term vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He noted that this factory is the first of its kind in the country to utilise advanced technology.

He stated, “The introduction of this palm oil factory will usher in a new era of prosperity for farmers. Oil palm cultivation offers sustained profits, and growing intercrops will enable farmers to generate additional income.”

The Minister expressed his belief that Telangana will lead the nation in oil palm cultivation. He acknowledged that, despite the financial strain on the state, the construction was completed to fulfill the Chief Minister’s commitment to supporting farmers.

“Here, not only is oil extracted from the fruit, but oil is also produced from the seeds. The factory’s energy requirements will be met on-site using the waste generated from oil production,” stated Tummala Nageswara Rao. During his visit, the Minister engaged with local farmers to discuss their challenges and farming practices. When the farmers raised concerns about delays in receiving transport payments, Tummala Nageswara Rao promptly instructed the relevant officials to resolve the issue.(NSS)