Revanth to visit Devarakadra constituency soon

Mahabubnagar: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to visit the Devarakadra constituency soon to inaugurate the second unit of SGD (Cogent) Pharma, newly constructed at Vemula village in Moosapet mandal.

The Chief Minister was formally invited to the inauguration ceremony by Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudhan Reddy (GMR) along with SGD Pharma General Manager Deepak Sood. On this occasion, MLA GMR stated that the Chief Minister responded positively to the invitation.

The launch of this new unit is expected to significantly boost employment opportunities and contribute to the industrial development of the constituency.