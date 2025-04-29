Revanth trashes KCR talk at Warangal meet

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday fired a salvo at BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao over the latter’s vitriolic comments against the Congress at the BRS public meeting in Warangal on Sunday. “KCR was feeling insecure and hence the BRS leader had made such comments out of frustration,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the Opposition leaders who involved in corruption will be arrested soon, hinting at KCR’s alleged role in the Kaleshwaram scam and BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s alleged role in the misappropriation of funds in the Formula E race.

Speaking to newsmen after a meeting with senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy, the CM said that KCR’s speech was trash. “The state was bankrupted by the KCR government. People dethroned KCR for committing a lot of mistakes during their tenure. People are not ready to repose faith in KCR ‘s leadership,” the CM said, clarifying that his government was implementing flagship schemes successfully. Now, the government was streamlining the scheme implementation at the ground level, he added.

Pointing out that KCR is not attending the Assembly, the CM wondered why the BRS leader was sending only inexperienced juniors in his party to the House.

Exuding confidence that he will remain in politics for another twenty years, Revanth Reddy said that the leaders who worked hard will only be given the posts at the right time and warned of action against those who crossed the line by making some controversial comments against the leaders and the government in the future.

Referring to the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, the Chief Minister said Indira Gandhi was an invincible leader in the country. The BJP-led Union government should take some strong decisions to safeguard the country from the terrorist attacks.