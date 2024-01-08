Live
Just In
RGIA registers a complaint against two men for misbehaving with crew on flight
The duo, traders from Tolichowki, allegedly created a nuisance on the flight
Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport Police has taken action against two men for reportedly misbehaving with the crew members on a flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad.
The duo, traders from Tolichowki, allegedly created a nuisance on the flight.
According to media reports, the SHO of RGI Airport police, K Balaraju, has confirmed that a case has been registered against the two men for arguing with the crew.
The police said that the duo, returning to Hyderabad airport after a vacation in Mumbai, initiated an argument over seats on the flight.
Despite efforts by the crew to handle the situation, the two men refused to accept their explanation.
When the duo persisted in arguing with the crew, the matter was reported to the aircraft commander, airport, and security personnel.
Following the complaint, RGI Airport police registered a case against the Hyderabad duo under relevant sections. They were later released but are required to present themselves before the court in this matter, the SHO added.
However, they are not placed on ‘no fly list’ which usually happens after the completion of the investigation and submission of a report.