Road Safety Awareness Month Program Promotes Safe Driving in Raichur

Gadwal: Raichur: A Road Safety Awareness Month program was organized at Ambedkar Circle, Raichur, at 11:00 AM today, under the joint efforts of the Woman's Doctors Wing IMA Raichur, IMA Raichur, RIMS, and the Traffic Police Department, Raichur. The event, aimed at spreading awareness about road safety, was held with the theme “Sadak Suraksha, Jeevan Raksha” and “Be a Road Safety Hero.”

The program brought together several stakeholders, including health professionals, traffic police personnel, and the general public, to focus on educating road users about the importance of safety on the roads. Dr. Priya Bhalki, Secretary of the Woman's Doctors Wing IMA Raichur, and Dr. Sushrit A. Neelopant, Secretary of IMA Raichur, were present at the event to support the cause. Dr. Nagaraja Bhalki and Dr. Shilpa Jayprakash were also in attendance, along with Traffic Police PSI Venkatesh and other colleagues from the Raichur Traffic Police Department.

One of the major highlights of the event was a road safety skit performed by RIMS medical students, which vividly depicted the consequences of reckless driving and emphasized the importance of following traffic rules. The skit was a powerful reminder of the tragic outcomes that can result from neglecting road safety, with students portraying both the emotional and physical impacts of road accidents.

The event also featured discussions and presentations focusing on road safety strategies and preventive measures that can help reduce accidents and save lives. Members of the public were encouraged to adopt responsible driving habits, such as wearing helmets and seatbelts, obeying speed limits, and avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Priya Bhalki emphasized the importance of community involvement in road safety initiatives. “Road safety is not just the responsibility of authorities but of every individual. By making simple changes to our driving habits, we can save countless lives,” she said. Dr. Sushrit A. Neelopant also shared insights into the role of healthcare professionals in addressing road-related injuries, emphasizing that prevention is always better than treatment.

Traffic Police PSI Venkatesh underscored the role of the police in ensuring road safety but stressed that cooperation from the public is equally important. He urged citizens to be vigilant and responsible in their driving practices to prevent accidents and contribute to a safer road environment for everyone.

The event was well-attended by students, local residents, and commuters, who engaged in conversations about road safety. They were provided with informative pamphlets and safety tips to take home, further promoting the message of road safety awareness.

As part of the program, the participants took part in a pledge to make a collective effort toward safer roads, with the motto “A Step Towards a Safer Tomorrow.”

This initiative by the Woman's Doctors Wing IMA Raichur, IMA Raichur, RIMS, and the Traffic Police Department serves as a crucial reminder of the significance of road safety in everyday life. Through events like these, the organizations aim to make a lasting impact on road safety awareness and encourage responsible driving practices among all road users.

By organizing such impactful events, the community of Raichur has taken a significant step toward creating a safer tomorrow, ensuring that everyone can travel with confidence and security.