Roadshow on global media, entertainment summit held

Hyderabad: The Government of India is gearing up to host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) early next year from February 5 to 9 to bolster India's media and entertainment (M&E) industry and extend its global influence.

Speaking at a roadshow to promote WAVES at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) in the city on Friday, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting secretary Sanjay Jaju said that WAVES would be the first-ever global summit covering the entire gamut of the media and entertainment industry.

Sanjay Jaju further said that WAVES would see close coordinated efforts between the media and entertainment industry and technology. WAVES aims to be a premier forum, fostering dialogue, trade, collaboration, and innovation within the evolving media and entertainment industry landscape. The Summit would convene industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to explore opportunities, tackle challenges, attract trade to India, and shape the sector's future.

Earlier in the day, the Information and Broadcasting secretary Jaju met the film associations and the industry leaders of the AVGC sector. In the meeting organised by the CBFC regional office of Hyderabad, he promised strict implementation of punitive measures against piracy faced by the film industry. He also assured Government support to the gaming industry stakeholders.

Telangana IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that the state has a curated ecosystem to promote innovations in this sector and would be glad to take it to the national level. “If you are good animators or reel makers, then join the program. WAVES is an ambitious program to engage young content creators,” he said. He also wanted the students to participate in India Joy, which would be held in the city in November. He said the students will be able to find collaborators and partners and can know what is happening in the field.