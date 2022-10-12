Rs 2 cr unaccounted cash seized by police in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Tuesday night seized around Rs 2 crore unaccounted money from four persons.

On specific information the Commissioner's Task Force (west) team along with Banjara Hills police stopped a car at Road No 12 and found cash in the vehicle.

The occupants of the car could not show documents in support of the source of cash and hence the amount seized.

The Banjara Hills police booked a case.

The police suspect the amount to be hawala money.

Similarly on the same day, the Gandhinagar police seized Rs 3.5 crore from six persons who were transporting the amount in a car. On a tip off, the police stopped a car at Gandhinagar and found the six persons carrying the cash with them. The amount is in different denominations. The persons could not produce any documents to support the source of the cash. The amount was seized and inquiry is going on.