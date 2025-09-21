Rs 3.94 cr worth free groundnut seeds’ scheme: Lifeline or political strategy?

Mahabubnagar: JadcherlaMLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy has unveiled a Rs 3.94 crore free groundnut seed programme for farmers across his constituency. The announcement comes on the heels of a recent urea shortage that left thousands of cultivators anxious at the start of the sowing season.

According to Jadcherla Mandal Agriculure officer Gopinath, the scheme with 100 per cent subsidy is going to begin next week on either September 23 or 24.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Congress legislator said 5,475 farmers covering 5,475 acres will each receive 60 kg of groundnut seed per acre at no cost under the National Oilseeds Development Programme. “Every eligible farmer in the selected clusters will get quality seed and technical guidance to ensure better yields,” he assured. Farmers in Jadcherla and across the State have been reeling from a severe urea shortage that triggered protests and criticism of the government’s agricultural policies. Analysts view Reddy’s large-scale seed distribution as both a lifeline for distressed farmers and a strategic political response aimed at pacifying a community whose support will be critical in the upcoming polls. The programme spans six mandals—Jadcherla, Midgil, Nawabpet, Urkonda, Balanagar, and Rajapur—covering 2,190 hectares. Villages like Alur, Kondedu, Pedda Adirala, Malleboyin Palli, Nasrullabad, Polepalli, Gangapur, and Kodugal in Jadcherla and key clusters in the other mandals have been earmarked for the free seed distribution. Alongside the seeds, farmers will receive soil testing, market linkages, and training sessions through the Value Chain Clusters (VCC) scheme to boost productivity and profits.

Reddy also announced a parallel drive to modernise farming with 1,029 farm machines—including sprayers, rotovators, power tillers, and hay balers—offered at 40 percent subsidy, with rebates ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

“Mechanisation will reduce labour costs and ensure timely operations,” he said, highlighting the government’s commitment to long-term farm resilience.

For now, the announcement offers a measure of hope. “This scheme brings some reprieve after the fertilizer crisis,” said a farmer from Midgil mandal. “If the seeds and machines reach us on time, it will help us start afresh.”

The scheme is expected to be inaugurated by Anirudh Reddy in Nawabpet mandal. Initially about 5,475 farmers have been listed out based on their earlier data of crop history and soil feasibility in Midjil, Jadcherla, Nawbpet and Urkonda mandals. The rollout begins this season, with Mandal Agriculture Officers and Agricultural Extension Officers coordinating distribution and field support.