Rs 53 cr sanctioned for retaining wall along Musi river: Talasani

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav
Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: The Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Frida informed that Rs 53 crore have been sanctioned for construction of a retaining wall along Musi river flowing through Moosarambagh.

The Minister stated that the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works were taken up in Hyderabad to ensure low areas were not inundated.

Under SNDP, the storm water drain network in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and its vicinity were being revamped.

