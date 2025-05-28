  • Menu
Rs 9.2K fine imposed over use of banned plastic
Wanaparthy: A raid was conducted on Tuesday on shops in the Pebbair municipality as part of an operation against banned plastic. During the drive, inspections were carried out in shops in Pebbair; a total fine of Rs 9,200 was imposed on those using plastic covers. Municipal commissioner Ashok Reddy stated that all shopkeepers in the town should switch to cloth bags or biodegradable plastic covers instead of using banned plastic covers. He warned that in addition to fines, strict legal action would be taken against violators. Environmental Engineer Yogesh Kumar, Jawan Raju and municipal staff including Krishna, Sai, Tirupati, Nagaraju, Satish, Sudhakar, Ayub and Kurumurthy were involved in the drive.

