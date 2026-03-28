RTC rides surge amid fuel shortage rumours

Hyderabad: Reports regarding fuel shortage created confusion among the commuters, resulting in an unusual increase in passenger traffic in TGSRTC services across Hyderabad region.

The ridership in TGSRTC, Hyderabad region has increased over the normal daily average, particularly on IT corridor services, city routes, and other high-density routes.

Earlier this week, heavy rush was observed at major bus stops, metro connectivity points, and important traffic junctions. In order to avoid inconvenience to the commuters, TGSRTC, Hyderabad region has taken immediate steps to operate additional buses wherever necessary.

Sudha Parimala, Regional Manager Hyderabad region, TGSRTC, said, “The ridership in TGSRTC, Hyderabad region has increased by 59,694 passengers from March 22 to 25 over the normal daily average, and the rush had continued till Thursday,” she added.

The Regional Manager said that all Depot Managers and field officers have been instructed to closely monitor passenger flow at important points and regulate services according to demand.

According to the TGSRTC, in the present fuel shortage situation, the commuters told to prefer public transport to avoid fuel inconvenience and to utilise the 30 per cent concession extended in TGSRTC Metro Deluxe buses, enabling comfortable travel at a reduced fare.

The TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy has urged citizens to opt for public transport instead of relying on private vehicles during the crisis. He further urged the residents to take full advantage of this golden opportunity of 30 per cent concession and shift to public transport to avoid both traffic hassles and fuel-related inconvenience.

The corporation also noted that increased use of buses, particularly electric ones, would contribute to lowering pollution levels.

TGSRTC has requested citizens to take advantage of the reduced fares and switch to bus travel.