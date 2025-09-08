Salaries paid on time, clarifies PJTAU V-C

Hyderabad: Dispelling misinformation circulating in sections of the media, Professor Aldas Janaiah, Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTAU), issued a formal statement confirming that staff salaries were paid on September 4, and pensions disbursed in full.

“There is no truth in the reports suggesting that university staff across the state have not received their salaries,” Prof. Janaiah stated. He emphasized that PJTSAU has maintained a consistent record of timely payments, with salaries credited by the 3rd of every month for the past 20 months, and pensions released on the 1st of each month for the last ten months.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed concern over misleading claims made by certain public figures, especially in the context of Teachers’ Day, observed on September 5th. “It is unfortunate that some prominent individuals, without verifying facts, are making statements that undermine the integrity of our institutions and the morale of our staff,” he said.