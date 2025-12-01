Sanjeev Mudiraj is MBNR DCC president

Mahabubnagar: TheCongress party has appointed Sanjeev Mudiraj as the new Mahabubnagar District Congress Committee (DCC) President, marking a significant organisational development in the district. Senior Congress leader Marepally Surender Reddy (MSR) visited Mudiraj’s residence on Sunday to congratulate him on taking charge.

MSR hailed the appointment as a positive step towards strengthening the party at the grassroots level and assured full cooperation in upcoming political and organisational initiatives.

Several prominent leaders joined the meeting, including Muda Chairman Lakshman Yadav, Market Yard Chairperson Bekkari Anithamma, Mettukadi Prabhakar, along with key leaders from Hanwada mandal.