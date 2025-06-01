Saritha Tirupathayya Felicitates Mallu Ravi on Appointment as TPCC Disciplinary Committee Chairman

Gadwal: Following the official announcement by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) appointing Nagar Kurnool Member of Parliament Dr. Mallu Ravi as the Chairman of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Disciplinary Committee, a special felicitation ceremony was organized in Gandhi Bhavan, Hyderabad to mark the occasion.

In recognition of this significant appointment, former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge, Saritha Tirupathayya, along with senior party leaders from Nadigadda, extended their congratulations and felicitated Dr. Mallu Ravi. The event was organized with great enthusiasm and highlighted the unity and support of Congress leaders from the grassroots to state level.

The felicitation was attended by a wide spectrum of Congress Party leaders, including state, district, taluka, town, mandal, and village-level representatives, reflecting the strong backing for Mallu Ravi’s new role in ensuring discipline and integrity within the party’s ranks.

Saritha Tirupathayya praised Mallu Ravi’s leadership, experience, and unwavering commitment to the Congress ideology, stating that his new position would further strengthen the party’s internal discipline and organizational structure across Telangana.

The event concluded with a renewed call for party unity and collective efforts to gear up for future electoral challenges, under the guidance of seasoned leaders like Mallu Ravi.