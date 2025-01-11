Sarithamma inaugurates cricket tourney

Live
Mahabubnagar: Former Zilla Parishad Chairperson and Congress Party Gadwal Constituency In-Charge, Sarithamma, inaugurated cricket tournaments organized in Elkuru and Palvai villages of Maldakal mandal as part of the Sankranti celebrations.
Addressing the gathering, Sarithamma highlighted the importance of youth excelling in both academics and sports. She encouraged young athletes from rural areas to showcase their talent, aiming to progress from the local level to the national stage. “Strive to bring recognition to the Gadwal region by achieving excellence in sports,” she said. She also emphasized the value of sportsmanship, saying, “Winning and losing are part of the game. Don’t get discouraged by defeat or overly proud of victory.
