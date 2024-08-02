Live
SC Classification Verdict is Victory for Democracy in Serilingampally, says Jagdishwar Goud
In a spirited celebration of the recent Supreme Court verdict on Scheduled Caste (SC) classification, V. Jagadishwar Goud, Congress Party Incharge for Serilingampally, led an event organized by the SC Cell of the constituency. The gathering hailed the Supreme Court's decision as a significant victory for democracy and the rights of marginalized communities.
During the festivities, which included a Palabhishekam (ritual offering) for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's portrait, Jagadishwar Goud expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of Serilingampally for the commitment shown by Chief Minister Shri A. Revanth Reddy. Goud emphasized that Reddy had promised swift action on classification matters in Telangana, making the announcement a source of local pride.
"The Chief Minister has taken a historic step, as Telangana will be the first state in the country to implement such a classification," Goud affirmed. He noted the Supreme Court's unanimous decision came from a seven-judge bench, praising it as a testament to the sacrifices made for social justice. Goud attributed the ruling to the comprehensive report from the Ushamehra Commission, which was established under the guidance of the Congress party.
The event saw participation from a diverse group, including local leaders from the constituency, district officials, division presidents, activists, women members, SC and ST Cell leaders, and youth Congress members. Their presence underscored the collective support for the Supreme Court's ruling and the Congress party's role in advocating for SC classification.
As the celebrations unfolded, attendees echoed a shared vision of justice and equality, reinforcing a commitment to uplift the lives of individuals within the SC community, as envisioned by Dr. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.