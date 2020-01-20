SCR GM holds review meeting on safety, loading and punctuality

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday conducted a detailed review on Safety, Loading and Punctuality of the Zone at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad along with Principal Heads of Departments and Senior Officials. Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of all the six divisions viz., Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded Divisions participated through video conference.

Gajanan Mallya, during the meeting, had a detailed review of the targets set for improvement of Non-Fare Revenue and advised all the DRAI's to think creatively to generate more Non-Fare Revenue. He also conducted a review of the incidents relating to safety and procedures to be followed to ensure the same. He emphasized strict adherence to safety procedures and sensitization of staff regularly to inculcate good working practices in train operations. Attending to any kind of failures should be taken up immediately and detailed analysis has to be done to avoid such kind of failures in future.

General Manager also reviewed the loading performance of the zone and instructed the officials to analyze the factors to improve further. He also instructed to focus on early releasing of loaded and unloaded wagons and take measures to prevent damage of wagons during unloading. He instructed the officials to make an action plan in advance to improve cement, food grains and fertilizers loading movements, etc.,

Additional General Manager B.B. Singh and other senior officials were also present.