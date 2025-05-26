Live
Screening test for VAO concludes smoothly
Wanaparthy: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi announced that the screening test for Village Administration Officers (VAOs) held on Sunday at ZP Boys High School in the district concluded smoothly. A total of 97 village revenue officers / village revenue assistants had applied; 90 candidates appeared for the exam, while the rest were absent.
The test for revenue village administration officers was overseen by the DC. He instructed the liaison officer Bhanu Prasad to send the answer sheets with an escort via special messenger to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad.
Additional Collector Venkateshwarlu acted as the nodal officer for the exam.
The assistant nodal officer was Subrahmanyam, exam centre chief superintendent was Gururaj. Tahsildar Ramesh Reddy, RI Madhu, and observer Sudheer Reddy contributed to smooth conduct of the test.