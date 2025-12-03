Second phase GP polls: 12,479 nominations filed for sarpanch posts

Hyderabad: As many as 12,479 nominations were filed for the Sarpanch posts in the 4,332 Sarpanch elections during the first two days after the notification was issued for the second phase election. Similarly, 30,040 nominations were filed for 38,342 ward office posts until 1 December.

With regard to the 4,332 Sarpanch elections, 2,976 nominations were filed on the first day, and 9,503 nominations were filed on the second day, totalling 12,479 nominations until the second day of filing nomination papers. With regard to the 38,342 ward offices election, 3,602 nominations were filed on the first day and 26,438 nominations were filed on the second day, totalling 30,040 nominations during the first two days of nominations.

The last date for filing nominations ended on Tuesday, for which the State Election Commission has not yet released the compiled data. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on 3 December, while 6 December is the last date for withdrawal. Polling is scheduled for 14 December, along with the election for Deputy Sarpanch.