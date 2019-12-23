Secular rule in Telangana: Government Whip Govardhan
Kamareddy: Secular rule would prevail in Telangana State where people of all religions will live with dignity, Government whip Gampa Govardhan stated at a pre-Christmas celebration organised by the government at KVS Garden here on Monday.
The Whip praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a true secular ruler.
District Collector Dr N Satyanarayana informed that new clothes are being distributed to everyone in the villages. District Special Officer Venkatesh, DCMS Chairman Mujeebodin and others were present on the occasion.
23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT