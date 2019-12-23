Secular rule in Telangana: Government Whip Govardhan

Kamareddy: Secular rule would prevail in Telangana State where people of all religions will live with dignity, Government whip Gampa Govardhan stated at a pre-Christmas celebration organised by the government at KVS Garden here on Monday.



The Whip praised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a true secular ruler.

District Collector Dr N Satyanarayana informed that new clothes are being distributed to everyone in the villages. District Special Officer Venkatesh, DCMS Chairman Mujeebodin and others were present on the occasion.