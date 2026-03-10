Seethakka pushes for release of pending Central funds

Hyderabad: Seethakka, Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, said the state must receive all Central funds it rightfully deserves and that every rupee due should be secured before the end of the current financial year. She stressed that village development is the key to the overall development of the state.

The Minister made these remarks while reviewing budget proposals of the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PRRD) Department with senior officials at the Secretariat on Monday.

Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar and heads of various departments attended the meeting. Officials presented details of budget utilisation for the current financial year and proposals for the upcoming financial year, following which the Minister suggested several revisions.

The Minister particularly highlighted the pending 15th Finance Commission grants and instructed officials to submit the required utilisation certificates promptly so that the funds can be released without delay.

Referring to the legislation introduced by the Centre to replace the employment guarantee scheme, Seethakka said rules related to the VB Ji Ram Ji Act are yet to be finalised. In this context, she directed officials to prioritise adequate budget allocations to sustain rural employment opportunities.

Seethakka further instructed officials to expedite the construction of Indira Mahila Shakti buildings across districts and complete them in time for inauguration on June 2, marking Telangana State Formation Day.

Later, the Minister reviewed the Watershed Development Programme and directed officials to construct check dams and water conservation structures in tribal and agency areas to address both monsoon flooding and summer water scarcity.

She reiterated that the government’s goal is comprehensive rural development through improved infrastructure, employment generation and women’s empowerment, stressing that the State will progress only when its villages prosper.