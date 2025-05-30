Seethakka turns nostalgic after tribal museum visit

Bhadrachalam: “Looking at these artefacts (displayed at the museum) and tools used by tribals brings back memories of my childhood,” remarked Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya (Seethakka) after her recent visit to the Bhadrachalam ITDA Tribal Museum.

“The lifestyle, cultural traditions, customs, and rituals of the tribals living in dense forest areas and the deities they worship are in harmony with nature,” she said. “I have not neglected these cultural traditions and the financial difficulties I had to face in my childhood. Establishing this museum in a way that would inform the youth of today about the tribal lifestyle and customs would truly keep tribal culture alive and not extinct,” she added.

During the visit, the Minister inspected paintings, artefacts, mud houses, playground for children, boating point, box cricket, and beach volleyball ground.

Earlier, she visited stalls set up near the museum. She advised women to earn a living by selling soaps and food items without any adulteration. “This is a name given to tribals by their faith and trust,” underscored the minister. She said that stalls related to tribal cuisine should be inspected and only quality food items should be provided to people visiting.

Seethakka congratulated local MLA Tellam Venkat Rao, District Collector Jitesh V Patil, ITDA Project Officer B Rahul, and ITDA unit officials for setting up the museum. She said that every issue related to tribal customs and traditions would be brought to the attention of Chief Minster A Revnath Reddy. Moreover, she advocated for tribal museums to be set up across all ITDAs.

In this programme, Tricor Chairman, Women and Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary Anitha Ramachandran, MLAs Payam Venkateswarlu, Dr Tellam Venkata Rao, Jare Adinarayana, and others participated.