Self-governance day held at Blue Bells school

Karimnagar: Self-Governance Day celebrations were held at Blue Bells Innovative School on Saturday. The programme was inaugurated by school correspondent Janga Sunitha Manohar Reddy. As part of the celebrations, Class 10 students took charge as teachers for a day and taught lessons.

The students expressed that this experience helped them understand the dignity and responsibility of the teaching profession. The event was successfully conducted with the active participation of teachers, students, and school management.

In view of Children’s Day, the school has planned a week-long series of picnic activities. Students of Classes 2 to 5 enjoyed their picnic at Little Park, while Nursery to Class 1 children visited the Deer Park in Karimnagar and had a fun-filled outing. It was also announced that a picnic for Classes 6 to 10 will be organized on Monday.