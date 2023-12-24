Live
Semi-Christmas celebrations held at press club with grandeur
Under the auspices of the Hyderabad Press Club in Somajiguda, semi-Christmas celebrations were held to commemorate the occasion.
Under the auspices of the Hyderabad Press Club in Somajiguda, semi-Christmas celebrations were held to commemorate the occasion. The press club committee cut a cake as part of the program, and a music group performed Christmas carols.
Reverend Blessing Rajkumar and Reverend Chihangam Tamang (Tankul Church), God's servants, delivered a Christmas message emphasizing the significance of Jesus Christ's birth in saving humanity from sin. They highlighted that although there was no media at the time of Christ's birth, the shepherds who received the message from God's messengers visited the birthplace of Jesus, offered their offerings, and spread the gospel to many countries.
The event concluded with wishes for a Merry Christmas. Press Club President L. Venugopal Naidu expressed that Christmas symbolizes global peace and extended his Christmas greetings. Various members of the press club, including the vice president Vanaja, joint secretary Hari prasat, treasurer Rajesh, and members Bapurao, Raghavender, Goparaju, Padmavathi, among others, participated in the celebrations.