Several villages, towns submerged by flood woes

Bhadrachalam: Godavari River is marked at 47 feet at 7 pm on Thursday. Earlier in the morning of the day it was reached 50.70 feet at 9 am, after that it was study and slowly started receding, informed by the officers.

The second warning level is continued by the officers and alerted to all mandal officers on facing any issues. If the flood water will reached 53 feet it would be marked danger level. Meanwhile, officials discharged 11,33,815 cusecs water downstream. Following the huge inflows into the rivers from the upstream project and its tributaries the water level is being expected to rise here and it will be marked danger level on Friday informed by the officers.

Officials ring alert as Godavari level rises again.With the increase in the water level, flood waters inundated many villages on the banks of the river cutting off transportation to the villages.

A bridge at Turubaka village in Dummugudem mandal has been inundated with flood waters. Vehicular traffic has been affected on a national highway between Bhadrachalam and Vekatapuram, Bairagulapadu to Sunnam Batti vilages as the flood waters inundated the roads connecting the villages.

The Kinnerasani project got heavy flood water the project lifted all gates due to cause the flood water entered in to Industrial town of Palvoncha the transport of Bhadrachlam to Palvoncha was affected from the morning hours of Thursday. On other side the Taliperu medium project Cherla 24 gates were opened by the officers and relesed the flood water in to the Godavari . Flood waters entered into many villages in Burgampad mandal.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, District Colletor Dr Priyanaka Ala, Special flood Oficer Anudeep Durishetty directed the district and mandal level officials to be alert and take measures to avoid loss of life and property. Officials are told to be prepared to move the people in flood affected villages to relief centres.

Speaking to The Hans India, District Collector Priyanaka Ala informed that they have setup 71 flood shelters in agency of Bhadrachalam and shifted around 3,300 flood victims in that mandals. She ordered the officers should not leave the place until the situation gets normal. She gave directions to all the mandal officers to make people aware about the flood situation and shift them to relief centres immediately.