Shadnagar reverberates with chants of ‘Shiva’

Shadnagar: Maha Shivaratri festival was grandly celebrated in Shadnagar constituency as devotees started arriving at the Shiva temples since early morning on Wednesday.

The Shaiva kshetras echoed with chants of Shiva’s name. Devotees performed special pujas with devotion and dedication in all the temples in the constituency while observing fast.

In Shadnagar town, devotees performed special pujas in several temples including Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Kanyakaparameshwari temple, Sri Dattatreya Swamy temple, Sri Shiva Maruthi Geetha Ayyappa Mandiram, Chowdamma Gutta Anjaneya Swamy temple, and Shiva Anjaneya Swamy temple on Patel road.

According to mythology, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri, Parameshwara appears in the form of a lingam at midnight for the welfare of the world, which is known as Lingodbhava Kaalam. Devotees show great interest in performing abhishekam to Parameshwara with Panchamrutam on Maha Shivaratri. Devotees observe fast with discipline and perform special pujas to Lord Shiva with devotion.

Rameshwaram temple resounded with Shiva’s name

In the village of Rameshwaram in Farooq Nagar mandal, the highly renowned Uttara Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple echoed with chants of Shiva’s name. The Rameshwaram temple, where Sri Rama himself installed the Shiva lingam, conducts Brahmotsavams grandly to the Rameshwaram temple from early morning to see Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Devotees from both the constituency and other areas arrived in large numbers to visit the highly renowned Uttara Ramalingeshwara Swamy. The temple and its premises were packed with devotees. From early morning till night, devotees lined up to see Lord Shiva. Devotees worship with great devotion and faith, considering it to fulfill their wishes. On the occasion of Shivaratri, Shadnagar MLA Veerapalli Shankar visited Rameshwaram with his family and performed special pujas after seeing Lord Shiva. Mahbubnagar MLC Nagarkunta Naveen Reddy also visited Lord Shiva with his family and performed special pujas. Similarly, TWDJ (IJU) state leader Gudipalli Srinivas and several dignitaries performed pujas.

Heavy police bandobast in Rameshwaram

As part of the Shivaratri Brahmotsavams in the Rameshwaram temple, the police arranged extensive security. Along with the fire department personnel, dog squad, revenue department, and endowment department officials took necessary measures to ensure no inconvenience to the devotees. Devotees from other states also arrived in large numbers to see Ramalingeshwara during the Brahmotsavams. Under the leadership of local ACP Rangaswami, town CI Vijay Kumar, and Traffic CI Chandrasekhar, the police arranged security. On this occasion, CI Vijay Kumar stated that special measures were taken to ensure no untoward incidents occur during the Brahmotsavams held on the occasion of Shivaratri.