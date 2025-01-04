Shashi Tharoor inspires young minds at IIMUN-2025

Hyderabad: In an effort to cultivate leadership skills and critical thinking among students, India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) inaugurated its Hyderabad 2025 conference on Friday.

The event featured a keynote address by Dr Shashi Tharoor, a distinguished Indian politician, writer, and former diplomat. The inauguration ceremony took place at Johnson Grammar School in the city, and saw participation from over 1,000 students representing more than 100 educational institutions in the city.

During his address, Dr Tharoor shared valuable insights on politics, emphasising that one should enter this field only if they are passionate about serving the people. He also highlighted the importance of choosing a profession grounded in purpose rather than merely convenience. He underscored that a career in politics requires integrity and a strong sense of responsibility toward society.

Moreover, he discussed his life experiences and how his love for reading developed, noting that books became a form of escape for him. He spoke about his latest works, including "Battle of Ideas: The Essence of the Constitution" and "Wonderland of Words", stressing the significance of language and vocabulary in effective communication.

Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney stressed on the importance of truth, discernment, and leadership. He quoted ancient Indian texts, such as the Rigveda, to emphasise that "truth always triumphs". The General engaged the young audience by asking them about quotes from various authors, fostering critical thinking among the participants.

He offered practical advice for leading a fulfilling life, stressing the need to avoid ignorance, addiction, and dishonesty.

He emphasised the importance of effective time management, drawing inspiration from nature, and developing observational skills to achieve greatness. He concluded by stating that leadership is not confined to specific domains; rather, it is essential in all aspects of life, requiring qualities such as empathy, determination, drive, and courage.