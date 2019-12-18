Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Siddipet: NCC cadets sensitised on traffic rules

Siddipet: NCC cadets sensitised on traffic rules
Highlights

An awareness programme for the NCC cadets about the traffic rules was held here at the traffic learning center on Tuesday. Cadets from Husnabad,...

Siddipet: An awareness programme for the NCC cadets about the traffic rules was held here at the traffic learning center on Tuesday. Cadets from Husnabad, Cheryal high schools attended the programme.

Traffic Inspector Srinivas explained the students about the rules and regulations of the traffic. Speaking on the occasion, the CI said students should always abide by the rules of traffic so that unwanted accidents could be avoided.

He told them to sensitize their parents to follow traffic rules. The CI explained about the fines on violation of rules. He said that speed laser gun will be used soon on the Rajiv Gandhi Highway. Traffic SI Satyanarayana, constables Anjireddy, Parusuramulu, Srikanth, AR SI Mothiram, homeguard Rasool were also present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top