Siddipet: NCC cadets sensitised on traffic rules

Siddipet: An awareness programme for the NCC cadets about the traffic rules was held here at the traffic learning center on Tuesday. Cadets from Husnabad, Cheryal high schools attended the programme.

Traffic Inspector Srinivas explained the students about the rules and regulations of the traffic. Speaking on the occasion, the CI said students should always abide by the rules of traffic so that unwanted accidents could be avoided.

He told them to sensitize their parents to follow traffic rules. The CI explained about the fines on violation of rules. He said that speed laser gun will be used soon on the Rajiv Gandhi Highway. Traffic SI Satyanarayana, constables Anjireddy, Parusuramulu, Srikanth, AR SI Mothiram, homeguard Rasool were also present.