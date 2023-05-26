Significant investment announcements in different sectors during KTR’s UK, US visits

Hyderabad: Telangana had received a significant investment announcements in different sectors which would result in creation of around 42,000 jobs with the visit of Industries Minister KT Rama Rao to the UK and the USA, which ended on Thursday.

According to officials, the visit was highly productive. The investments span across various sectors like BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), Emerging Technologies, IT and ITES, Media and Entertainment, Aerospace and Defense, Lifesciences, Medical Devices, Digital Solutions, Innovation and Data Centre, Automotive and EV and reaffirmed Telangana’s position as a global investmenthotspot.

The proposed investments and prospective collaborations will create around 42,000 direct jobs; each job has apotential to create three to four indirect jobs. The global companies which announced their investment and expansionplans include Warner Bros. Disney, the global media power house; Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology;State Street, the world's largest asset management company; Bain Capital-owned VXI Global Solutions; and the LondonStock Exchange Group.

Other big announcements for Telangana are from DAZN, a global leader in sports live streaming, Technip FMC, a French American Oil and Gas giant; Alliant Group, a top global consulting and financial firm; Stem Cures, a specialist in stem cell therapy; Mondee,the world’s largest B2B2C Travel Marketplace and Technology Innovation Company, ZapCom Group, a productengineering and solutions company.

Apart from attending business meetings, Rao participated in major conferences including a keynote address at theWorld Environmental and Water Resources Congress held by the American Society of Civil Engineers showcasing thesuccess stories of Telangana’s flagship water projects Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha at the conference.

The minister took part in five round tables and spoke on a wide array of subjects. At the roundtable organised by theHigh Commissioner of India in London, Rao spoke on the remarkable progress of Telangana in the last nine years.

At the investor roundtable meeting in New York, jointly hosted by Consulate-General of India in New York and US IndiaStrategic Partnership Forum, he conveyed that Telangana is ready to be the ideal gateway for investors choosing India astheir destination.

The highlight of the tour was the government's vision to spread IT across Telangana received a big boost andseveral companies came forward to invest in Tier-II cities. The minister thanked NRIs and Indian diaspora for theirsupport and love to his team for making the trip a big success.