Singareni to boost modern defence tech

Hyderabad/ Kothagudem: Singareni Company Chairman and MD N Balaram said that they will take a step forward with Australian companies in high production, machinery, and modern defence technology in coal mining. He was speaking at a meeting with representatives of 13 Australian companies held at Singareni Bhavan, Hyderabad on Friday evening. He said that the company is moving forward with a target of producing 100 million tonnes of coal in the coming period, and therefore Singareni intends to provide heavy mineral production machinery and state-of-the-art defence and security systems. He also said that the company is planning to significantly increase solar power generation and that they will also have the opportunity for battery energy storage systems to store electricity.

He suggested that Australian companies can cooperate in setting up the machinery and systems required for these business expansion measures.

Later, representatives of companies from Australia explained their products and technologies.