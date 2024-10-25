Singareni workers get Diwali bonus

Hyderabad: The State government has released the much-awaited Diwali bonus for Singareni workers. Under the Production Linked Reward Scheme (PLRS), a total of Rs 358 crore has been sanctioned for this purpose, which is Rs 50 crore more than last year. Each worker would receive Rs 93,750 as a bonus, which will be deposited into their accounts by Friday afternoon.

The bonus will benefit around 40,000 workers employed in Singareni, offering them financial relief ahead of the festive season. In addition to the Diwali bonus, the workers have recently received other financial incentives, including a 33 per cent profit-sharing amounting to Rs 796 crore. Each worker received an average of Rs 1.9 lakh from this profit-sharing scheme, while outsourced staff were given Rs 5,000 each.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka urged the workers to save the bonus money wisely and consider using it for family needs or investing in government saving schemes.