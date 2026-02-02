SIT probe is political vengeance against KCR: Dasoju Sravan Kumar

Kumuram Bheem Asifabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar on Sunday alleged that the Congress government was indulging in political vendetta against former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) under the guise of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the phone-tapping case. Protesting against the summoning of the BRS chief for questioning, BRS leaders and cadres staged a demonstration at the district headquarters. When protesters attempted to burn an effigy of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the police intervened and prevented the act. The agitators later burnt copies of the notice issued by the SIT and hoisted a black flag at the BRS party office as a mark of protest.

Addressing the gathering, MLC Dasoju Sravan Kumar, along with MLA Kova Lakshmi, said the party would expose what he termed as the government’s conspiracies against KCR before the people. He described KCR as a leader who played a pivotal role in achieving the state of Telangana and governed it for ten years with a development-oriented vision.

“This is nothing but an act of revenge politics. The Congress government is trying to tarnish the image of a leader who enjoys the confidence of the people,” Dasoju Sravan Kumar said, adding that such actions would not deter the BRS from taking the truth to the masses.

Several BRS leaders, including Marasukola Saraswathi, Nisar, Mamidi Lakshmi, Jeevan, Ravinder and Hakim, participated in the protest and raised slogans condemning the government’s move.