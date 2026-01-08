Sneha Society honours visually impaired students on Braille Day

Nizamabad: The 217th birth anniversary of Dr. Louis Braille, the visionary creator of the Braille script, was celebrated in grand style at the Andula Resource Center, run by the Sneha Society for Rural Reconstruction near the new collectorate in Nizamabad. District Welfare Officer Rasool B, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Rajshri, and Nizamabad District Police Commissioner Sai Chaitanya were the chief guests at the event.

They highlighted that Braille is not merely a script but a beacon of hope for visually impaired individuals, enabling them to gain self-confidence, courage, and independence. The speakers emphasised that disability is not a barrier to achieving higher goals. The programme showcased the achievements of Sneha Society students, who have earned national and international recognition, including entries in the Guinness Book of Records.

Chief guests lauded the students for excelling in academics, cultural programmes, science, civil services such as IAS and IPS, and other government jobs. They encouraged parents to motivate their children to overcome challenges and pursue excellence.

Commissioner Sai Chaitanya assured that the police department would continue to support disabled employees and students, and announced plans to set up a special toll-free number to address their issues. Notebooks, pens, and classroom benches worth Rs. 50,000, donated by student Rajini, were distributed to students. The event was attended by Sneha Society Secretary

S. Siddaiah, Principals Jyoti and Rajeshwari, Urban CDPO Soundarya, VCEA President Sagar, National Federation of the Blind State Joint Secretary Arogya Raju and representatives from various associations. The Commissioner also unveiled the Sneha Society calendar during the celebrations.