SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath returned the lost cell phone to the 52 victims

Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that so far 466 mobile phones have been traced out in 22 police stations in Nagar Kurnool district and given to the victims through CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) system introduced under the Union Ministry of Telecom.

He said that in the last 15 days, 52 phones were traced out in Nagar Kurnool district and handed over to the victims today. Similarly, up to 100 phones belonging to the district have been traced out in other states.

Nagar Kurnool District SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Raghunath said that they should also be recovered and handed over to the victims.

He said that so far more than 1500 mobile missing complaints have been received in Nagar Kurnool district. Nagar Kurnool District Additional SP CH Rameshwar, Special Branch Inspector Sivashankar said in this program that along with IT core staff Vikram who worked hard to trace out the mobile missing, the victims participated and took the phones of Them.