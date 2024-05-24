Special ‘German Language Training’ programme for nurses

Hyderabad : As part of the ongoing triple-win partnership between the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) and the Federal Employment Agency of the Government of Germany, a special screening and enrollment programme in German Language Training for nurses to be recruited in Germany is currently underway. The last date for applying is May 31.

According to the officials, candidates with GNM/BSc Nursing from recognised colleges in Telangana, aged between 21 and 38 years, with professional/clinical work experience of minimum one-three years, preferably in ICU, geriatrics, ortho pedics, psychiatry, cardiology, neonatal, surgical ward, and others, are eligible to apply. Candidates with German language skills are also encouraged to apply. Selected candidates will have the opportunity to work in Germany as nursing assistants after successful completion of their B1 language training in India. They will be promoted to registered nurses after clearing the B2 and recognition exams in Germany.

The minimum salary offered is 2300-2800 Euros (excluding overtime allowances). Training is provided free of cost, and a stipend will be paid to selected candidates upon successful completion of the German language exam (250 Euros after clearing the A2 exam and another 250 Euros after clearing the B1 exam).

All Visa and Immigration processes, as well as one-way flight tickets, will be facilitated free of cost by TOMCOM and German partnership under this programme. Interested candidates can contact 9908830438, 8919047600, or 7032379066, or visit the website www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in and TOMCOM mobile app, said a senior official.

