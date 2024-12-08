Live
Spectacular Air Show Marks Telangana Government's First Anniversary
Hyderabad witnessed a grand celebration on Sunday as the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, marked its first anniversary. A stunning air show at Necklace Road, part of the #TelanganaRising festivities, drew thousands of people, offering a thrilling display of aviation excellence.
The event featured aerobatic stunts, precision maneuvers, and fly-pasts by military jets, helicopters, and civil aircraft. The mesmerizing performances captivated the audience, showcasing Telangana’s progress and ambition.
First anniversary of Telangana State govt - spectacular Air Show in Hyderabad - Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and thousands of people watched
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed the gathering, sharing his vision for the state. “This air show reflects our aspirations for Telangana. Just as these aircraft soar high, our state is reaching new heights of development,” he stated to loud applause.
The celebrations created a vibrant atmosphere, with special arrangements ensuring an inclusive experience for all attendees. Families, aviation enthusiasts, and visitors from across the city enjoyed the unforgettable spectacle.