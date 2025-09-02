Split wide open in BRS: Kavitha blames Harish Rao, Santosh for inquiries on KCR

Hyderabad: Making sensational comments that mirror a split wide open in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, its leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday alleged that her own party leaders, including T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, were conspiring against party chief K Chandrashekar Rao and tarnishing his image.

The Telangana Jagruthi president criticised the party leadership for not giving a ‘bandh’ call even after the announcement of a CBI inquiry by the government. Kavitha made these comments against the party leaders upon her return from the US trip. Referring to Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar as ‘anacondas’, Kavitha said during a press conference on Monday: “Today there is a stain on KCR because of corruption on the part of those around him. The BRS leaders should think about it. Harish Rao and former Rajya Sabha member Santosh Rao are responsible for the cases. We tolerated conspiracies by Santosh and Harish. Why CBI inquiry on KCR at this age? The BRS brothers may get offended, but this is a fact. Revanth Reddy is behind Harish Rao and Santosh.”

Further, Kavitha alleged, Harish and Santosh had been making their social media handlers to write against her right from the day of her writing an open letter to the BRS chief.

Kavitha said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will not get mileage unless he utters the name of KCR. She alleged that the Congress party had failed to serve people. The state government failed to come to the rescue of the famers in terms of providing urea. “KCR used to hold meetings six months before the agriculture season. KCR had no interest in food or money. I have seen him doing research for months to bring up the Kaleshwaram project. Medigadda is a small part of Kaleshwaram. They did not understand the depth of the project. The CM is habituated to work for the AP government. Revanth talked irresponsibly against KCR in the Assembly. I am not a puppet to act on behalf of others. I am the daughter of KCR. I will fight,” observed Kavitha.

Kavitha said that the party should introspect why the party had to lose. She remarked: “We had to lose because of these miscreants. We will retaliate. Why did the party not react in a stronger way on the Ghose panel report? Why a bandh call was not given?”

The Jagruthi president said that the Chief Minister convened the Assembly; released the Ghose panel report, and passed a few bills and all this was to get votes in the Bihar elections. She said that her organization would campaign in Bihar against the Congress and expose them on BCs. She expressed confidence that KCR would come out clean-handed in the CBI inquiry.