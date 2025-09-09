Sridhar Babu pins hope on CCI revival with Central support

Adilabad: “Reviving the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) unit in Adilabad district would require Rs 2,000 crore,” CMD Sanjay Banga informed Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu. A high-level meeting was held on Monday at the Secretariat in Hyderabad to discuss the reopening of the Adilabad cement plant.

Sridhar Babu recalled that both he and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had repeatedly appealed to Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy to revive the plant, emphasizing its potential to generate employment and boost regional development.

Banga stated that modernising the plant would require Rs 2,000 crore, and raw materials are readily available. Once operational, the plant could provide jobs to nearly 3,000 unemployed individuals. Sridhar Babu stressed the need for full cooperation from the central government and reiterated the state’s opposition to the proposed privatization (disinvestment) of the plant. He added that the CCI has requested a formal proposal from the state government, which will be submitted soon.

Sridhar Babu highlighted that Adilabad district has over 2,000 acres of high-quality limestone reserves, making the plant’s revival feasible if the Centre commits to it. MLA Payal Shankar urged the state government to actively support the revival efforts.

The meeting was attended by Mines and Geology Principal Secretary N. Sridhar, Mines Director Valluru Kranti, TGIIC MD Shashank, Tandur CCI Plant GM Sharad Kumar, CCI Regional Manager Umesh Kumar Singh, and former Union Minister Venugopalachari, who also shared his suggestions.