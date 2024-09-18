Gadwal: State Government Distributes Mahalakshmi Scheme Gas Cylinder Certificates under Abhaya Hastham

Aija: As part of the Mahalakshmi Scheme, the state government distributed certification documents for gas cylinders being provided at Rs. 500 under the Abhaya Hastham program on Wednesday. Ration dealers distributed the certificates to eligible beneficiaries at 18 ration shops within Aija town.

The ration dealers explained that the allocation of gas cylinders will be based on the average gas usage of each family over the past three years, with a yearly limit on the number of cylinders. The amount for the limited number of cylinders will be credited directly to the consumers' bank accounts based on their consumption.

A total of 5,400 eligible beneficiaries were selected in Aija town. Certification documents will only be available at the specific ration shop where the individual is registered, and they will not be available at any other ration shops.