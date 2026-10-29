Stay away from drugs, MLC Damodar urges youth

Nagarkurnool: MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy has urged youth to stay away from drugs, warning that substance abuse can destroy their future. He stressed that students should be aware of the harmful effects of narcotic substances and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

He was speaking at the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ programme organised by the Indian Red Cross Society at a private junior college on Wednesday.

He explained the harmful effects of drug abuse and called upon everyone to work collectively and responsibly towards eradicating the menace of drugs.

On the occasion, students took an anti-drug pledge and later conducted an awareness rally to spread the message against drug abuse.

Municipal Chairman Sunendra Kumar, Red Cross Society Chairman Akuthota Saibabu, Ramesh Reddy, Blood Bank In-charge Dr Rohith and others participated in the programme.

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