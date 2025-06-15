Steady Inflows Boost PJP Dam Storage; Power Generation Peaks at 15,804 Cusecs

Gadwal: The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) Dam is witnessing steady inflows as of 6 PM on June 15, 2025, signaling a positive start to the water year. According to the latest data released by irrigation officials, the water level at the dam stood at 316.590 meters (1,038.681 feet), with a gross storage of 6.081 TMC and live storage of 2.374 TMC. This is just under 2 meters below the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 318.516 meters (1,045 feet), indicating that the reservoir still has significant capacity to absorb more inflows.

The dam is currently receiving an inflow of 21,000 cusecs, while the total outflow stands at 17,676 cusecs, resulting in a net increase in reservoir storage. The hydroelectric power station is drawing the largest share of this water, discharging 15,804 cusecs for electricity generation. Other drawals include 1,500 cusecs for the Nettampadu Lift Irrigation Scheme and 315 cusecs for the Koilsagar Lift Scheme.

No water is currently being released through the spillway, as the reservoir is well below its full capacity. Officials also reported no drawals through the Left and Right Main Canals, RDS Link Canal, or the Bhima Lift-I and II schemes, indicating a limited demand for irrigation water at this stage.

Evaporation losses have been reported at 57 cusecs, a typical value for the season. The overall situation at PJP Dam remains under control with no flood risk, and officials are closely monitoring the inflow trend as the southwest monsoon strengthens.

With continued inflows and stable water management, the PJP Dam is expected to play a crucial role in power generation and future irrigation needs across the region.