STOP Diarrhea Diseases - DMHO Swarajyalakshmi

Nagarkurnool: An awareness program on diarrhea was conducted at the Nagar Kurnool District Collectorate’s meeting hall for doctors and supervisory officials. Dr. Swarajyalakshmi, the District Medical and Health Officer, addressed the session, noting the prevalent fear among people regarding diarrhea. She mentioned that with weather changes, rains, and water pollution, the risk of diarrhea increases, prompting health officials to conduct awareness activities in advance.

Dr. Swarajyalakshmi emphasized that experiencing more than three watery stools a day should be considered diarrhea. Children under five are especially susceptible. She announced that the Health Department is launching a "Stop Diarrhea" awareness campaign from July 1 to August 31, aimed at educating the public broadly.

To emphasize the importance of breastfeeding, Breastfeeding Week is being observed from July 1 to 7, with extensive awareness activities planned to highlight its significance.

From August 5 to 9, 2024, the Swachhadanam-Pachhadanam program will be launched to enhance the living standards of people in both rural and urban areas through cleanliness and greenery. Dr. Swarajyalakshmi urged for the successful implementation of this initiative under the guidance of the Health Department, encouraging plant cultivation at both household and community levels.

Deputy DMHO Dr. Venkat Das, District Immunization Officer Dr. Ravi Kumar Naik, Program Officers Dr. Tarasingh, Bhima Naik, Dr. Pradeep, and others participated in the event.