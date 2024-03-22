Live
- IPL 2024: RCB win toss, elect to bat first against CSK in opener
- No interim relief from SC to KCR's daughter Kavitha, asked to approach trial court for bail
- BJP moves ECI against Sanjay Raut's alleged derogatory remarks against PM Modi
- Hyderabad woman and daughter fight off robbers, apprehend one
- After Kejriwal's arrest, BJP now seeks ED probe into Punjab excise policy
- Plea in Delhi HC seeks Arvind Kejriwal's removal from CM post
- Senior Parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab resigns from BJD with 'broken heart'
- Water crisis threatens world peace, says UN on World Water Day
- PM Modi announces Rs 10,000 cr support for Bhutan in next 5 years
Just In
Street lights at the district police office in broad daylight
Highlights
Nagarkurnool: In fact, this kind of presence in government offices leads to many criticisms during the summer when the demand for electricity is high
