Strive for victory of Cong in local body polls: Ponnam

Karimnagar: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a meeting with key leaders and workers at Saidapur mandal centre of Husnabad constituency on Thursday.

The minister spoke to the officials about the problems in the villages. Ponnam asked Congress party workers to work for strengthening the party and emphasised that the party should win in local body elections in every village and Con-gress members should be elected as sarpanches.

He said those who contest the elections should work hard in the villages.

Adding further, the Minister stressed that providing educa-tion and medical irrigation in the constituency is the first pri-ority. Steps to provide irrigation water to Chiguru Mamidi and Saidapur mandals through flood flow canal would be taken. He added that the government already completed the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh for the farmers as per the promise given and provided 55,000 jobs. Free bus travel in RTC for women, 200 units of free electricity, 500 units of gas being imple-mented and Rythu Bharosa would be implemented from Sankranthi, he said.

Diet charges have been increased for school students, gov-ernment employees are getting their salaries first of the month, roads and open gyms are already being constructed in the villages. A water plant will be set up in every village, the minister said.