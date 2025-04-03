Sudden Weather Change Brings Rain to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The weather in Hyderabad took an unexpected turn as several parts of the city experienced rainfall on Day. Areas such as Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Panjagutta witnessed showers, bringing relief from the prevailing dry conditions.

The sudden downpour caught many residents off guard, with commuters scrambling for shelter as roads quickly became wet. The showers, although brief, provided much-needed respite from the heat.

Weather experts suggest that the rain was a result of local atmospheric changes. However, they have not predicted prolonged rainfall in the coming days. Meanwhile, residents welcomed the refreshing change, with social media flooded with pictures and videos capturing the drizzle over the city’s skyline. Authorities have advised motorists to exercise caution on slippery roads. No major disruptions have been reported so far.